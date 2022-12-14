Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia

Transfer Portal season is in full swing. All around college football, teams are losing and adding players left and right. Georgia, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet.

Earlier in the month, defensive lineman Bill Norton entered the Portal. Georgia has also been linked to a couple of standout wide receivers that are looking for a new home. Outside of that, all has been quiet in Athens, as the Dawgs get ready for their College Football Playoff matchup with Ohio State.

Things may be quiet in Athens, but teams all around the Bulldogs are making moves at an urgent pace.

Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton has decided to return to Alabama for another season.

New Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has been busy in the Transfer Portal. The Yellow Jackets landed a commitment from Texas A&M-transfer WR Chase Lane. Key also added TE Jackson Long out of USF.

Tech did lose some depth as backup QB Taisun Phommachanh is back in the Transfer Portal.

Former Florida QB Emory Jones - who transferred to Arizona State prior to last season - is once again in the Transfer Portal.

Auburn is reportedly set to host former Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall on a visit. McCall is a 3x Sun Belt Player of the Year and led the nation in passer rating and yards per attempt in 2021. That would be a big-time get for new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze.

South Carolina has had a rough go of it. The Gamecocks are losing both RB MarShawn Lloyd and TE Jaheim Bell to the Transfer Portal. Bell has already committed to Florida State.

The Gamecocks are also losing tight end Austin Stogner, who is headed back to Oklahoma after one season at South Carolina.

Tennessee picked up a commitment from UC Davis TE McCallan Castles.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE