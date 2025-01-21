WATCH: Georgia Football Begins "Day One" of Offseason
The Georgia Bulldogs' first day of the offseason is under day following their recent social media post.
Following Ohio State’s victory over Notre Dame in the national championship game, the 2024 college football season has officially ended. As all programs focus on the long offseason ahead, one team has wasted no time starting preperations.
The Georgia Bulldogs’ social media team posted a video earlier this Tuesday of the team vigorously hitting the weights in what they labeled “day 1” of the offseason. Georgia’s strength and condition ping staff, as well as their weight room, have been renowned by many as some of the most impressive facilities in America and have been one of the primary locations where the team’s physical identity has been forged.
The Bulldogs will have another tough road ahead during the 2025 regular season. The Dawgs are set to play Alabama and Texas once again and will also travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to face the Volunteers early in the year. It will require a great amount of hard work in the offseason should the Bulldogs wish to return to the national championship game this year.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily