WATCH: Mike Bobo Addresses Media During Bulldogs' 2024 Fall Camp
Watch Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo speak with the media during the team's 2024 fall camp.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the thick of their fall camp as they prepare for their upcoming 2024 season. As part of the preparation, the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator Mike Bobo spoke to the media to provide updates on the team.
Bobo is entering his second season in his second stint as the team’s offensive coordinator and helped lead the Dawgs to an impressive 40.1 points per game in 2023. With an embarrassment of talent at his disposal this season, many are expecting the 2024 college football season to be one of Bobo’s best as a coordinator.
The Bulldogs will continue to hold fall camp ahead of their week one game against Clemson on August, 31st. This will be the two teams’ first meeting since the 2021 season opener which the Dawgs won 10-3 on their way to their first national championship in 41 years.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
