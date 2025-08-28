Weather Report for Georgia Football's Matchup With the Marshall Thundering Herd
Here is what Georgia fans should expect from the weather for Saturday's contest against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The first "Saturday in Athens" has almost arrived as the Dawgs gear up for their week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. This will be the second all-time meeting between these two schools in a series that Georgia leads 1-0.
The Bulldogs are heading into the season with a handful of exciting additions and questions surrounding their 2025 season and are looking to win their third national championship in just five seasons.
While there will be many questions answered about Georgia's roster come game day, fans making the pilgrimage to Athens have been asking an even more important question: "What will the weather be like for Saturday's Game?"
According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's temperature is expected to be ideal with a high of 77° and a low of 65°. However, early rain showers are expected during the early morning and will be intermittent throughout the day, so a raincoat may not be a bad idea.
Kickoff for Georgia's matchup with the Thundering Herd is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers and are on a win streak in Sanford Stadium of more than 30 games.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
