What Georgia's Offensive Game Plan vs Mississippi State Should Be
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play their second to last conference game of the season this weekend on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Georgia is on the verge of locking down a spot in the college football playoff, but they will need to take care of business for the remainder of the regular season.
That starts with Mississippi State, and despite what their record might say, Georgia is likely in store for another strong SEC battle.
Mississippi State has taken both Tennessee and Texas into overtime games this season, both of which were played at Mississippi State. Both of those games resulted in a loss, but it's proof that Mississippi State can hang with anyone in this conference.
So what does Georgia need to do to make sure they don't get into a sticky situation this weekend? Well, offensively, the game plan seems pretty clear.
Jeff Leby has helped create an explosive and dynamic passing offense for Mississippi State. Just last season, they threw for over 300 yards against Georgia in Athens. So Georgia needs to counter not only through defensive play, but on the offensive side of the ball as well.
Georgia Has a Major Advantage Over Mississippi State
Mississippi State ranks 130th in the country for time of possession this season. They are averaging 26:43 time possession, while Georgia, on the other hand, is ninth in the country, averaging 33:02 time of possession. Add in the fact that Mississippi State ranks 95th in the country when it comes to stopping the run on defense, and is allowing an average of 162 yards per game, and the Dawgs have an ideal setup heading into this one.
Georgia is averaging 184 yards on the ground this season, which plays into them dominating the time of possession. It is safe to assume that Georgia will likely walk into this matchup with an expectation of running the ball, eating clock and keeping the ball away from Mississippi State's offense.
If that is Georgia's offensive game plan, though, that also means the Bulldogs have to turn those possessions into points. Mississippi State has shown their ability to put up points and so in a hurry, so if Georgia wants to limit possessions, then they have the capitalize on their own and get into the end zone.
It's been the theme all season, so Georgia fans likely don't need to be told this, but don't be surprised if this game is a little closer than what many think it will. Jeff Leby and his program have continued to scratch and claw throughout the entire year, and they certainly won't lie down against the No. 5 team in the country in their own stadium.