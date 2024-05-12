What Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Brings to Georgia Football
Here is what the Georgia Bulldogs' latest wide receiver commit could bring to the University of Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs added another player to their 2025 class this weekend as Thomas Blackshear announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. Blackshear is a 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Savannah, Georgia and is currently the only wide receiver committed to the Bulldogs’ 2025 recruiting class.
Blackshear’s frame and speed allow for him to be an effective runner with the ball in his hands and he has earned a ton of yards after the catch throughout his high school career. The Savannah native also made a handful of big plays on special teams as a returner.
Blackshear’s ability to make big plays after the catch and potential special teams contributions will be an excellent addition to the Bulldogs’ 2025 recruiting class, which is actively looking for more commits at the wide receiver position.
Georgia 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia Football Practice Notes From Day 2 of Spring Ball
- Has Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Done Enough to Become a First-Round Selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA