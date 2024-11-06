Why Carson Beck's Struggles Should Not Worry Georgia Fans
Why Carson Beck's recent struggles should not have Georgia fans worried.
The Georgia Bulldogs have continued to win games this season after they took their first lost earlier in the year to Alabama. The Dawgs also came in third overall in the college football playoff rankings, so they are in a good spot to be in the mix for the national championship. However, despite the winning, a concern for Georgia as of late is quarterback Carson Beck and his lack of protection of the football, but it's not something fans should be too worried about.
The puzzling thing about this discussion is how does Beck go from a quarterback who consistently takes care of the football in his first year as a starter go from turning it over 11 times eight games into the season? There is also that could play into that but a lot of it can likely be associated with the lack of continuity on offense due to injuries and other factors that have resulted in players missing games. But there is reason to believe Beck will get this issue fixed.
It would be one thing if this were Beck's first year as the starter and he had turned it over 11 times at this point in this season. That would be all anyone knew of Beck because that's all he would have shown on tape. But Beck has a full season's worth of tape where he doesn't turn the ball over, he plays on time and he plays within in the system. So because he has already shown that, Georgia fans can have the confidence that he will settle back in during the back half of the schedule.
The first thing people talk about when Beck is discussed is his football IQ and how intelligent he is. It's hard to believe that someone with that type of intellect can't figure out how to settle back and protect the football. Saturday against Ole Miss will be another big test for it, but at the very least, there is no reason why fans should believe Beck won't be able to get back to his old ways.
