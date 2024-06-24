Why Carson Beck Should Break This Georgia Bulldog's Record During the 2024 Season
Carson Beck should reset the Georgia record books during the 2024 college football season.
As Georgia’s starting quarterback, Carson Beck has earned a reputation as an effective gunslinger with first-round potential in the NFL Draft. His 2023 campaign saw him finish with the highest single-season completion percentage by any Georgia quarterback, and with the 2024 college football season approaching, Beck has found himself with an opportunity to make even more Georgia history.
The current Georgia Football record for most passing yards in a single season currently belongs to Stetson Bennett, who became the first Georgia quarterback to surpass the 4,000 yards passing mark during the Dawgs’ 2022 national championship season. Beck, finished just a few yards shy of that mark during the 2023 season.
With the 2024 college football season just a handful of weeks away, here are a few reasons as to why Carson Beck should break Georgia’s record for passing yards in a single season.
Beck Should Improve in Year Two as a Starter
Although Beck’s first year as a starter wasn’t anything less than a success, there was still room for improvement in certain areas of the signal-caller’s game. With a full year of starts and a full offseason as the starting quarterback, it would be a bold assumption to think that Beck won’t be even better during the 2024 season.
Georgia Has a Ton of Talented Pass Catchers
While stars like Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers are no longer on the roster, many believe that the Bulldogs’ wide receiver corps for the 2024 season is the most talented the room has ever been. With such immense pass catching talent on the roster, it is safe to assume that Beck’s numbers will receive a boost from a year ago.
Beck Will Likely Play in More Games
The 2024 season will mark the first year that the College Football Playoff features a 12-team tournament as opposed to the former model of just four teams. With Georgia having fantastic odds to make the playoff this year, it means that Beck will have even more opportunities to put up more passing yards.
With an additional year of experience and so many more opportunities for passing yards, it’s a fair statement to say Carson Beck should turn in the highest single-season passing yardage by a Georgia quarterback during the 2024 season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.