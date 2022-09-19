Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report; Adonai Mitchell and Jalen Carter

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for his weekly Monday press conference ahead of their upcoming home game against Kent State.

Kent State, a non-power-five program off to a 1-2 start this season, are unsurprisingly massive underdogs as they prepare for their game against the top-ranked Bulldogs, who those in Vegas list as a 42-point favorite, with an over/under set at 59-points, according to DraftKings.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Georgia holds a 99.2 percent chance of beating the Golden Flashes.

Smart addressed his team's overall health entering this week of practice, with most of the focus coming on the absence of Adonai Mitchell this past weekend against South Carolina, though he wasn't exactly needed. As well as Jalen Carter, who was suffering from an ankle issue as well on Saturday.

Jalen Carter, DT (Ankle) - "Jalen is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, he's really had it since the Oregon game. Hopefully, he wet him back this week. He was close last week, we didn't really need him." Smart on 9/19

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - "Hopefully we will get him back this week. Last week we thought we'd get him back." Smart on 9/19

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day." SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.

