Jamaree Salyer Claps Back at Jameson Williams For Comments

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer laid waste to Jameson Williams's comments on the national title Thursday morning during his media availability.

Former Alabama wide receiver made waves on Wednesday at the NFL Combine when he told the media that he felt as though if he remained healthy during the national championship, the Crimson Tide would have won the title over Georgia.

It sent social media up in arms on Wednesday afternoon, and Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer laid waste to such an idea on Thursday morning during his media availability.

With a rather large smile on his face, Salyer stated: "The game's over. We scored more points"

Salyer, like a lot of Georgia players, coaches, and fans alike, feels as though nothing is taking their national title away. Not even a few unlucky injuries from the opponent.

When to Watch?

Thursday: QB, WR, TE - 4 PM-11 PM

George Pickens, WR

Friday: OL, RB - 4 PM-11 PM

James Cook, RB

Zamir White, RB

Jamaree Salyer, OL

Justin Shaffer, OL

Saturday: DL, LB - 4 PM-11 PM

Jordan Davis, DL

Devonte Wyatt, DL

Travon Walker, DL

Channing Tindall, LB

Nakobe Dean, LB

Quay Walker, LB

Sunday: DB, PK - 10:30 AM-1-30 PM

Lewis Cine, S

Derion Kendrick, DB

Jake Camarda, P

