Pylon 7on7 travels the country hosting events with some of the nation's premier 7on7 teams, which comes with the nation's premier talents, particularly at the QB position.

Quarterback.

It's the position drawing North of $50m annually on Sundays, and now reaching the millions of dollars in NIL evaluations on Saturdays in college.

Needless to say, there is plenty of investment into the position, and there were some investible assets on the field this weekend in Emerson, Georgia.

Dante Moore, 2023 (Detroit, Michigan)

Superstar. That's the feeling I got watching Moore conduct his business. Cameras follow, picture requests from the opponents after contests, interview requests from the moment he steps on the premise to the moment he leaves. It's a circus, and it's because of the talent. Moore has effortless juice, creating revolutions and horsepower from a variety of arm slots. It's no wonder he's a consensus Top-10 QB evaluation in a class that's loaded to the brim with dudes.

As for Georgia's chances, Moore told Dawgs Daily "Georgia's most definitely in it." "Todd came out to the school for practice and a camp" He continued, "So, I said hi to him; the last time I've seen him in person was in June at a quarterback camp. But they'll basically be texting me through the week."

Christopher Vizzina, 2023 (Birmingham, Alabama)

Another consensus Top10 QB in 2023, Vizzina has seen his stock sore after a Junior season at Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, Alabama. With Georgia and Ohio State most recently jumping in the mix for the 6'4' polished prospect. He doesn't make bad decisions, and his repeatable throwing motion displays the same efficiency. There's no wasted movement, there's no inefficiency, there's just power. Raw and streamlined power.

Marcel Reed, 2023

The son of a coach, Marcel Reed isn’t exactly accustomed to being the sole focus of the offense. He plays in an offense on the high school level that averaged just 15 attempts per game. That being said, he was a general on display this weekend. He conducted a rather complex system with proper reads and remained turnover free for the majority of the weekend.

KJ Jackson, 2024 QB

KJ Jackson, 2024 (Montgomery, Alabama)

A smooth lefty from the Yellow Hammer State, this was my introduction to KJ Jackson and I left extremely impressed. Both with his ability to retain information but relay that information as well. He's a knowledge and information-seeking sponge at this point in his career and when you consider the physical traits of a 6'3 rising junior, that's a dangerous combination. Jackson has recently received offers from the likes of Louisville, Mephis, and UCF though I'm expecting a rather explosive spring and summer from an offers standpoint.

Prentiss "Air" Noland, 2024 (Atlanta, Georgia)

No stranger to me, nor readers of Dawgs Daily, this is a young man we've been writing about since his freshman season at Langston Hughes high school. He's held Power5 offers since 8th grade, and he's by no means a stranger to the spotlight or to offers.

That being said, Sunday just might be the best I've seen him look in the almost three years I've scouted him. The ball was out early and on time, the ball placement hasn't been better on a guy that has made waves as an accurate passer. Though, the thing I was most pleased with was the added velocity to most throws. The growth and development physically is translating power to a steadily smooth stroke.

Bryce Underwood, 2025 (Belleville, Michigan)

A name to know, and get to know really well in the class of 2025. It may seem like it's light-years away, but this rising sophomore has already drawn the attention of major Power5 programs. He led Belleville High to a state championship as a freshman in 2021, scoring 95 points in his final two games of the season. We've got some time to watch and observe this one,

