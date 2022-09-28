Skip to main content

Smart Provides Injury Update on Two Bulldog Receivers

What is the status of Adonai Mitchell and Arian Smith for Saturday's game?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Tuesday for the straight time this week, as per usual. With Tuesday practice behind him and Wednesday being one of the last real practices to prepare for the upcoming Missouri game this weekend, Smart and co. have a feeling of what the injury report looks like. 

After two of his wide-outs, Adonai Mitchell and Arian Smith missed last Saturday's game against Kent State; he offered updates on their status. 

"Arian (has practiced) more than AD, but we're still hopeful on both"

It is an optimistic update on Arian Smith, the redshirt sophomore out of Lakeland, Florida, who hasn't been available all season to this point after suffering an ankle injury in fall camp. 

Smith was seen pre-game against Kent State, partaking in pre-game warmups but ultimately did not play. Making the road trip to Missouri potentially his first chance at seeing the field.

Adonai Mitchell, on the other hand, is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered on the first offensive snap of the Samford game. Mitchell did not travel with the team to Columbia two weeks ago but was on the sideline for the home win over Kent State. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia Football Injury Report

  • Jalen Carter, DT (Ankle) LIMITED - Smart indicated that Carter was still dealing with a "lingering" ankle injury. He dressed on Saturday vs Kent State.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE - Smart mentioned being hopeful that Mitchell could go this week, but he's not quite as close as some others.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) Limited - Arian Smith was dressed out on Saturday against Kent State but did not play.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day." 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

DBD3CFB2-54F8-4A90-AA58-1D9170A3D012
Recruiting

BREAKING: UGA Lands Highest Ranked Uncommitted WR in 2023 Class

By Connor Jackson
uga missouri 588-XL
News

Georgia vs Missouri by The Numbers: What the Trends Tell Us

By Brooks Austin
C9D80775-111D-4AA3-AD25-C14CFEEE270F
Recruiting

LATEST: Where Will Tyler Williams Commit?

By Brooks Austin
uga missouri 564-X2
Football

The History Between Georgia and Missouri

By Jonathan Williams
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_3551-X2
News

What's Next At STAR Position for Georgia With Javon Bullard News

By Brooks Austin
211106_mlm_fb_missouri_1920-X4
News

Betting Odds: Did Georgia's Recent Struggles Impact the Line vs. Mizzou?

By Harrison Reno
220924_KAR_FB_KENT_0053-L
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Press Conference Ahead of Matchup with Missouri

By Brooks Austin
211016_AJW_FB_UK_1855-L
News

Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report for Georgia Ahead of Missouri

By Brooks Austin