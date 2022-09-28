Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Tuesday for the straight time this week, as per usual. With Tuesday practice behind him and Wednesday being one of the last real practices to prepare for the upcoming Missouri game this weekend, Smart and co. have a feeling of what the injury report looks like.

After two of his wide-outs, Adonai Mitchell and Arian Smith missed last Saturday's game against Kent State; he offered updates on their status.

"Arian (has practiced) more than AD, but we're still hopeful on both"

It is an optimistic update on Arian Smith, the redshirt sophomore out of Lakeland, Florida, who hasn't been available all season to this point after suffering an ankle injury in fall camp.

Smith was seen pre-game against Kent State, partaking in pre-game warmups but ultimately did not play. Making the road trip to Missouri potentially his first chance at seeing the field.

Adonai Mitchell, on the other hand, is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered on the first offensive snap of the Samford game. Mitchell did not travel with the team to Columbia two weeks ago but was on the sideline for the home win over Kent State.

Jalen Carter, DT (Ankle) LIMITED - Smart indicated that Carter was still dealing with a "lingering" ankle injury. He dressed on Saturday vs Kent State.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE - Smart mentioned being hopeful that Mitchell could go this week, but he's not quite as close as some others.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) Limited - Arian Smith was dressed out on Saturday against Kent State but did not play.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."

