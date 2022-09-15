Skip to main content

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch Versus South Carolina

Last season, Adonai Mitchell had his breakout game against South Carolina, could we see another young receiver breakout against the Gamecocks?

Coming off a displeasing offensive performance at home against Samford, specifically in the redzone, Georgia's offense will look to bounce back in its first road game of the year against South Carolina. 

The Bulldogs are a 24.5-point favorite over the 1-1 Gamecocks, and if they are going to cover that spread, who are the players to watch? 

Kenny McIntosh 

Nobody has played a bigger role in Georgia's offense through two games than running back Kenny McIntosh. But, the reason for that is not the traditional answer you'd expect from a Georgia offense of leaning on its ground game, offensive coordinator Todd Monken is getting creative with how he uses the senior out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) during a game against Samford on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) during a game against Samford on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Currently, Georgia's leading receiver, with 178 yards on 14 receptions, is doing almost everything for the Bulldogs on offense. From helping out in the screen game, to even lining up out wide as a receiver. 

He is an explosive play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball, and if the trend continues, Monken will get his top creative outlet involved. 

Dillon Bell and Jackson Meeks 

The freshman Dillon Bell wide-out hauled in his first career collegiate touchdown in the 33-0 win over Samford. After an injury to starting X-receiver Adonai Mitchell, both Jackson Meeks and Bell predominantly saw an increase in snaps while both being productive, combining for 53 yards and one touchdown on six receptions.

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) during a game against Samford on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) during a game against Samford on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

With Adonai Mitchell doubtful for Saturday's game, according to Smart, both young wide-outs could see an increased share of snaps against SEC East foe South Carolina. 

This matchup last year saw then freshman AD Mitchell have a breakout game with four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown, as Georgia cruise to a 40-13 victory.

