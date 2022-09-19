Skip to main content

Kirby Smart's Weekly Monday Presser: Kent State is a "Good football team"

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media as he typically does on Monday. And with his usual respectful vigor, was adamant about how good Kent State is.

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media as he typically does on Monday. And with his usual respectful vigor, he was adamant that he and his football program are preparing for a really good football team. A football team in Kent State who is a 42.0 point underdog on the road inside Sanford Stadium this Saturday at Noon on the SECNetwork. 

Smart addressed his football team's 41-point win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to kick off the 2022 SEC slate, the injury report status of his football team, and where they stand as they prepare for their second consecutive home game against a non-power-5 opponent. 

Georgia Football Injury Report

  • Jalen Carter, DT (Ankle) - "Jalen is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, he's really had it since the Oregon game. Hopefully, he wet him back this week. He was close last week, we didn't really need him." Smart on 9/19
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - "Hopefully we will get him back this week. Last week we thought we'd get him back." Smart on 9/19
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day." SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.
