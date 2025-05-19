2028 DL Kingston Brown Talks Recent Offer from Georgia Football
Coach Kirby Smart and his staff waste no time building connections in the 2028 class, and once again, they're diving into the Columbus, GA talent pool, hometown of former Bulldog Mykel Williams, to lock in another edge-rushing gem, Kingston "Boogyman" Brown.
After receiving the offer from the Bulldogs this past Thursday, Brown shared what his initial reaction was
"I was super excited and really thankful to receive the offer from Georgia.,"said Brown.
Columbus, GA, has long been a powerhouse for Division I football talent, and Kingston's current team is no different, boasting multiple D1 prospects. He shared his thoughts on what makes Columbus stand apart from other areas in the state.
"Everyone is locked in. We have a great group of seniors leading the way, it's all about hard work and dedication. Coach Tron and Coach (Pierre) Coffey keep us ready for anything, and we put the work in
every day," he said.
Still unable to drive a car, 15-year-old Kingston moves his weight around as if he's already an upper-class man, weighing 265 and standing at 6-foot-3; though an outlier for his age, Brown has strong principles. When asked who influenced him to play football, he said his parents without hesitation.
"My parents, most definitely. They've always been my biggest supporters and continue to push
me to do my best."
Kingston is remarkably down-to-earth, despite the growing attention he has received since bursting onto the scene as a promising young prospect. He's conscious of his talent, yet he understands there's still a long journey ahead before he reaches his dreams.
"Im not great, but I do hope to be one day. The best is yet to come! I'm just getting started."
A member of the coaching staff had this to stay about the evaluation of Brown on and off the field.
"Real dog, future of our defensiveline when Tristen (Givens) leaves this year. Good kid even does the JROTC program at the school and he comes from a good home; should be something special."
It's still early in Brown's recruiting, but he did tell me he's looking forward to setting up an official visit to Athens. Lately, he's focused on preparing for the upcoming season. Therefore, for a Columbus native, it's a wait-and-see approach.
