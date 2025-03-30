Dawgs Daily

Bowe Bentley Announces Final Three Schools - Includes Georgia Football

Jonathan Williams

Celina's Bowe Bentley runs the ball during the 4A DI UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Kilgore on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bowe Bentley, a four-star quarterback, has released his final three schools and included Georgia football.

The 2026 recruiting class continues to heat up and one of the biggest names in the class has announced his final three schools. Quarterback Bowe Bentley is down to LSU, Oklahoma and Georgia.

According to 247, Bentley is a 4-star quarterback prospect from Celina, Texas, and stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds. The quarterback has received offers from notable programs such as LSU, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

As of now, Bentley has scheduled five visits in March, including his trip to Athens, which will take place on the 20th. He will also travel to Ohio State, LSU, Florida State, and Georgia Tech.

Bentley received an offer from the University of Georgia in late February and has been touted for his impressive arm talent. During his junior season in 2024, Bentley led Celina High School to a 16-0 record and a Texas state title while also competing in both soccer and lacrosse. The multi-sport athlete's footwork and athleticism shows in all facets of his game.

The Bulldogs will continue to rigorously recruit Bentley throughout his high school recruitment. As of now, the highly talented quarterback prospect has not announced a date for his commitment.

Georgia has seemingly narrowed their options at quarterback in the class down to Jared Curtis and Bentley. Curtis is the top priority at the position but the Bulldogs also seem to be in a good standing with Bentley.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

  • Vance Spafford, WR
  • Lincoln Keys, TE
  • Jontavius Wyman, CB
  • Seven Cloud, DL
  • Zech Fort, S
  • Brady Marchese, WR

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

