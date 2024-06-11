Derrek Cooper Decommits from Georgia, Reopens College Recruitment
2026 running back Derrek Cooper decommits from Georgia football and has reopened his college football recruitment.
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently working on getting their 2025 recruiting class locked down and filled to the brim, but they had some action occur in the 2026 recruiting class last week. 2026 running back Derrek Cooper announced that he was committed to the University of Georgia on June 6th. Well, just four days later, it was announced that Cooper had decommitted from the Bulldogs and reopened his recruitment, per Adam Gornery.
Cooper's initial commitment to Georgia seemed to be a bit of a surprise to the industry and even those close to Cooper. Given that he still has a long way to go before a decision has to be made in his recruitment and that he is rated as one of the better players in the state of Florida, a lot of teams are going to be trying to get Cooper to join their class next year.
The Bulldogs now just have one commitment in the 2026 recruiting class and that is quarterback Jared Curtis. He is listed as a top player in the country and at his position. But as mentioned before, the Bulldogs' primary focus right now is to lock down recruits in the 2025 recruiting class. There's still a long ways to go before recruits in this cycle can officially sign to their school, nonetheless a player in next year's recruiting class.
Georgia Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, ATH
