Ekene Ogboko Set to Announce Commitment - Will it Be Georgia Football?
Ekene Ogboko is set to announce his commitment. Will it be the Georgia Bulldogs?
The Georgia Bulldogs have been in the mix for some of the nation's top prospects in the 2026 class and they are in the mix for one of the top offensive line prospects. Ekene Ogboko is set to announce his commitment on the 18th and he will decide between Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame and Georgia. So will it be the Bulldogs?
Ogboko is rated as a four-star prospect, the 68th-best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman in the class and the seventh-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings.
The Bulldogs certainly feel like they are in a good position. He took his official visit last weekend, which then led to him announcing a commitment date. He is also set to take his official visit to Notre Dame on the 20th, but that comes after his commitment date.
Georgia has done well landing offensive line targets they want in this class since missing on Jackson Cantwell. However, the class is still filling out nicely with impressive prospects. However, the Florida Gators have picked up some momentum on the trail recently, and Notre Dame has been doing well under Marcus Freeman, so they can't be counted out. Georgia seems to be the favorite though
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily