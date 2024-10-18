Elijah Griffin Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Elijah Griffin, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
News on the recruiting trail for college football has cooled down a good bit since the regular season started a couple of months ago, but perhaps the biggest name left on the board announced his college commitment on Friday. Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin was down to Miami, USC, and Georgia, and he announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Griffin is rated as a five-star prospect, the fourth-best player in the country, the best defensive lineman in the class and the best player in the state of Georgia. His most recent official visit was to Georgia just last weekend on Oct. 12. He also took official visits to USC and Miami earlier during the summer this year.
Griffin becomes the 23rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 class. He is also ow the highest rated prospect in the class just a few spots ahead of edge rusher Isaiah Gibson. Another massive get for the Bulldogs.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
