Georgia Football Offers Legendary Former Player's Son, Current Notre Dame Commit
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered Thomas Davis Jr., a current Notre Dame commit.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had some legendary players come through the program over the years. One of those players is Thomas Davis and the Bulldogs have the opportunity to land his son Thomas Davis Jr. after extending him an offer.
On Wednesday, Thomas Davis Jr., announced that he had received an offer from the University of Georgia. Davis Jr. is currently committed to Notre Dame, but now the Dawgs are getting into play.
Davis Jr. is rated as a four-star prospect, the 186th-best player in the class, the 11th-best linebacker and the 11th-best player in the state of North Carolina. He is currently committed to Notre Dame. He is also set to take a visit to Notre Dame later this summer.
While it is a little late in the game to be offering a 2026 prospect, especially one of a former player at your program. Perhaps Georgia can still make enough happen to start getting Davis Jr. to go on the same path that his father did.
Davis Sr. was a first round pick in the 2005 NFL draft. He was a 2x first team All-SEC player and a consensus All-American in 2004. He was also a 3x Pro Bowler in the league, was first team All-Pro in 2015 and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2014.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
