Preston Carey Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Preston Carey, a 2026 defensive lineman, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is defensive lineman Preston Carey.

Carey is a three-star defensive lineman in the 2026 class. He is rated as the 571st-best player in the country, the 64th-best defensive lineman in the class and the 71st-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings. Carey is out of IMG Academy and has been committed to Georgia since June of this year.

Carey took multiple visits to Georgia before making his commitment official this summer. He is one of four defensive line commits in the class that Tray Scott landed this cycle. Another strong group of trench players coming in for Georgia, Carey being included in that list.

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits