Where is CJ Wiley Going to Commit?
A look into where 2025 four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley is going to commit to.
A massive name in the 2025 recruiting class is set to come off of the board this week. Wide receiver CJ Wiley will be announcing his college commitment on Tuesday and this recruitment is coming down to the very end after his round of official visits.
Wiley is rated as the 136th-best player in the country, the 15th-best wide receiver in the class and a top-20 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings. In 2023 with Milton High School, he finished with 68 receptions, 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In the month of June, Wiley took visits to Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Florida State. The Tigers, Bulldogs and Seminoles seem to be the three teams that are in the mix for his commitment as it's coming down to it. Georgia is the in-state school, has built a great relationship with Wiley and has recruited him like a priority in this class. LSU is an appealing spot for multiple reasons but most notably because of the legacy play. His father Chuck Wiley was a defensive end for LSU from 1994-1997. Florida State is always going to be a player in these types of recruitments and they have inserted themselves into the mix of this one as it is winding down.
Georgia appears to be in good standing to land Wiley on Tuesday, and if he announces he is committed to the G, it likely would not strike anyone as a huge surprise. You could also make the same case for the other two schools as well. With the commitment coming tomorrow, it's safe to say that there isn't a clear-cut prediction for this one and everyone will be eager to see where the high-profiled recruit announces he will be playing college football.
