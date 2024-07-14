Where Will Rashad Johnson Commit?
Where will Rashad Johnson, a 2025 safety, commit to between Penn State, Texas A&M, Louisville and Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs have been picking up a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail this summer and another big name will be coming off the board on Sunday. Rashad Johnson, a 2025 safety, will be announcing his commitment between Texas A&M, Penn State, Louisville and Georgia. So where will he be announcing his commitment to?
Johnson is rated a four-star prospect, the 323rd-best player, the 29th-ranked safety and the 43rd-best player in the state of Florida for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He took official visits to Louisville, Penn State, Georgia and Texas A&M in that order.
As things sit right now, Georgia appears to be the front-runner in this recruitment. Johnson camped at Georgia earlier this year and head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have continued to remain in good standing. Although, Penn State also has pursued Johnson and has remained a player throughout the process leading down to the commitment date. As college football fans know, crazy things can happen but Bulldog fans can remain confident.
If Johnson commits to Georgia, he will become the 20th overall commit in the class and the second safety commit alongside Jaylan Morgan.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
