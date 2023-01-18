Georgia Tech Cornerback Zamari Walton To Enter Transfer Portal

Just weeks after announcing his return to Georgia Tech for another season, cornerback Zamari Walton is going to be entering the transfer portal according to a report from Kelly Quinlan at JacketsOnline.

This is a big loss for Georgia Tech. Walton made a big improvement last season and it looked like the Yellow Jackets were going to have one of the ACC's top secondaries with Walton, Myles Sims, LaMiles Brooks, and Clayton Powell-Lee next season.

Georgia Tech still has the talent to have a good secondary, but Walton is not going to be a part of it.

Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton intends to enter the transfer portal. Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Walton was arguably the top cornerback on Georgia Tech last season and finished with 36 tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Walton was the third-highest-graded player on the Yellow Jackets' defense and finished with a 75.5 grade, with a 72.6 grade in coverage.

With him gone, there are going to have to be some players to step up in his absence.

Best of luck to Zamari at his next stop!

