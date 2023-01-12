2024 Offensive Tackle Target to Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend
Not long after offering, Georgia Tech will be getting one of its top targets along the offense line on campus this weekend.
Web Davidson (Tattnall Square Academy, GA) will be in Atlanta this weekend for Junior Day. He announced this on social media and joined a growing list of players that are going to be on campus. Offensive tackle Marcus Mascoll, athlete Jaylin Lackey, and athlete Marqavious Saboor have also said via social media that they will be visiting this weekend.
Davidson is going to be a name to know for the 2024 class. He is a good athlete at the tackle position and a strong pass blocker. I anticipate more offers coming in for him in the spring and summer and Georgia Tech will likely make him a priority at the tackle position. Davidson's other offers include Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Michigan State, and UCF.
Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
