2024 Offensive Tackle Target to Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend

Not long after offering, Georgia Tech will be getting one of its top targets along the offense line on campus this weekend.

Web Davidson (Tattnall Square Academy, GA) will be in Atlanta this weekend for Junior Day. He announced this on social media and joined a growing list of players that are going to be on campus. Offensive tackle Marcus Mascoll, athlete Jaylin Lackey, and athlete Marqavious Saboor have also said via social media that they will be visiting this weekend.

Davidson is going to be a name to know for the 2024 class. He is a good athlete at the tackle position and a strong pass blocker. I anticipate more offers coming in for him in the spring and summer and Georgia Tech will likely make him a priority at the tackle position. Davidson's other offers include Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Michigan State, and UCF.

Georgia Tech is hosting a number of 2024 targets on campus this weekend Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

