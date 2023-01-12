When Do Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Play During Wild Card Weekend?

NFL Wildcard weekend is upon us.

The road to the Super Bowl is going to begin this weekend for 12 teams in action and there are a couple of NFL teams that are going to need the help of a few former Georgia Tech players this weekend.

Jordan Mason should get carries this weekend against the Seahawks Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The first game of the weekend will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks and that game is going to kick off at 4:30 this Saturday.

Former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason is sure to see some carries this weekend, especially if the game was to get lopsided. The 49ers are big favorites at home against Seattle and either way, Mason will play a role for the 49ers.

This season, Mason has played in 16 games and carried the ball 43 times for 258 yards and one touchdown. He has averaged six yards per carry and his longest carry of the season has been 55 yards.

Mason was an instant contributor from the time he stepped foot on campus back in 2018. On just 108 carries in 2018, Mason totaled 659 yards and had seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Mason had his career-best year in 2019, Geoff Collin's first year in Atlanta. He totaled 172 carries for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns. His yards per carry dropped, but Mason was the most effective player on the Georgia Tech offense.

Adam Gotsis will be trying to slow down the Charger's offense on Saturday Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

After the 49ers game on Saturday, Adam Gotsis and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be trying to win their first playoff game since their run to the AFC Championship in 2017. Their opponent will be the Los Angeles Chargers and that is not going to be an easy team to face in round one of the playoffs. The game is slated to kick off at 8:15 on Saturday night.

This season, Gotsis has tallied 19 tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections.

Shaq Mason and Tampa Bay will face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the most anticipated games of the weekend, Shaq Mason and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers are going to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Tampa Bay is hoping that Mason and quarterback Tom Brady can catch fire in the playoffs and play better than they have all season. The game will kick off at 8:15 on Monday night.

Mason has been a big addition since being traded from the New England Patriots this past offseason. A former teammate of Brady in New England, Mason was plenty familiar with the offense and how Brady wants to play.

Mason finished as the fifth-highest-graded player on Tampa Bay's offense according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Mason finished with a 70.1 grade overall and a 73.1 in pass blocking.

Mason was one of the best offensive linemen in the ACC and the country when he was with the Yellow Jackets under former head coach Paul Johnson. Mason played 11 games as a true freshman in 2011. From 2012 to 2014, he started in 39 of the Yellow Jackets' 41 games, including every game as a junior and senior. Mason was first-team All- ACC in 2013 and 2014 as well as first-team All-American in 2014.

Good luck to all of the former Yellow Jackets this weekend!

