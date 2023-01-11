Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Five-Star Edge Elijah Rushing

The top pass rusher in the 2024 recruiting class now has an offer from Brent Key and Georgia Tech.

Elijah Rushing (Salpointe Catholic, AZ) picked up an offer from Key and defensive line coach Marco Coleman today. Rushing is rated the No. 1 edge player on 247Sports and is a top ten player in the country for the 2024 class.

Georgia Tech has been offering plenty of the nation's top prospects lately, including defensive lineman David Stone and wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Sure, it is going to be an uphill battle until Key starts winning and showing the program is heading in the right direction, but both Key and Coleman are known to be good recruiters. Coleman had Michigan State in the mix for several top prospects and he will be hoping to do the same for the Yellow Jackets in his return to coaching the team.

Elijah Rushing is one of the top pass rushers in the country for the 2024 class 247Sports: Credit- Shotgun Spratling

Rushing is indeed one of the best players and pass rushers in the country. At 6'6 235 LBS, he possesses the athleticism and traits that teams are going to be looking for at the edge position. Here is what 247Sports Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo had to say about Rushing as a prospect:

"Long, high-upside frame with plus-plus wingspan. Tall in stature with major physical potential to add mass. Explosive edge rusher with impressive mobility. Flashes elite pass-rush ability with an array of moves. Shows great flexibility to bend and maneuver past blocks. Displays terrific hand usage to disengage while maintaining forward momentum. Attacks gaps with purpose and shows ability to counter. Could continue to add strength and improve in run support. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level and projects as a Day 1 NFL Draft selection."

Rushing also holds offers from Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas, amongst others.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

