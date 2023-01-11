Another 2024 Georgia Tech Target To Visit This Weekend

It appears that Georgia Tech is going to be having multiple targets visit The Flats this weekend.

A couple of days ago, 2024 offensive tackle target Marcus Mascoll and athlete target Jaylin Lackey confirmed they would be in Atlanta to visit and today, 2024 athlete Marqavious Saboor (Kell, GA) also said that he would be amongst the 2024 recruits that are visiting.

Saboor is a player that plays wide receiver and defensive back and he is an intriguing prospect to be tracking during this cycle. I believe that he could be a good player at either position and landing in-state kids that are this talented is going to be something that head coach Brent Key is looking to do going forward as the head coach.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

