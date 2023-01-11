Another 2024 Georgia Tech Target To Visit This Weekend
It appears that Georgia Tech is going to be having multiple targets visit The Flats this weekend.
A couple of days ago, 2024 offensive tackle target Marcus Mascoll and athlete target Jaylin Lackey confirmed they would be in Atlanta to visit and today, 2024 athlete Marqavious Saboor (Kell, GA) also said that he would be amongst the 2024 recruits that are visiting.
Saboor is a player that plays wide receiver and defensive back and he is an intriguing prospect to be tracking during this cycle. I believe that he could be a good player at either position and landing in-state kids that are this talented is going to be something that head coach Brent Key is looking to do going forward as the head coach.
Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Former Georgia Tech head coach David Turner lands new job at Mississippi State
Updated look at the ACC basketball standings after Georgia Tech's loss to Notre Dame
ACC sets release date for 2023 Football Schedule
Georgia Tech basketball loses 73-72 in overtime to Notre Dame
Georgia Tech offers 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo
Former Georgia Tech star Derrick Favors signs with Atlanta Hawks
2024 running back target set to visit Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech lands Clemson defensive line transfer Etinosa Reuben
How many of Georgia Tech's 2023 opponents made ESPN's way too early top 25?
Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame