Taking An Early Look At Georgia Tech's 2023 Schedule

The exact dates of Georgia Tech's upcoming 2023 schedule have yet to be determined (ACC releases its schedule on January 30th), but it is never too early to take a look at Georgia Tech's upcoming 2023 schedule.

There are five games that do have confirmed dates, however. The Yellow Jackets are going to be starting their season off in Mercedes Benz Stadium against Louisville and new head coach Jeff Brohm, then, Georgia Tech will be making its home debut against South Carolina State on Sept. 9th and then Georgia Tech will be heading to Oxford for a rematch with Ole Miss on the 16th. Bowling Green comes to Atlanta on Sept. 30th and then of course the annual rivalry game with Georgia to end the season on November 25th.

Can Georgia Tech make a bowl game with this 2023 schedule? Georgia Tech Athletics

The rest of the dates will be known in less than two weeks.

Something to keep in mind with the 2023 schedule: the ACC no longer has divisions. Some opponents that Georgia Tech used to play in the Coastal Division (Duke, Virginia Tech, and Pitt) are not on the schedule. The new 3-5-5 model is taking place and as a reminder, Tech's permanent three opponents are Clemson, Louisville, and Wake Forest under this new format.

Let's break down each opponent and then ask if Georgia Tech can make a bowl game with this schedule.

Sept. 2nd vs Louisville (Mercedes Benz Stadium, GA)

These two teams have only matched up twice, with the most recent game coming in 2020. The Yellow Jackets have never lost to the Cardinals and the most intriguing thing about this matchup is the matchup between two coaches at their alma maters. Brohm played quarterback at Louisville and Brent Key played offensive line at Tech. It is going to be a big early swing of momentum in the season for the winner of this one.

Sept. 9th vs South Carolina State (Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

Nobody should take an opponent lightly, but this should be the easiest game on the schedule. Hopefully, a win will make Tech 2-0 to start.

Sept. 16 At Ole Miss (Oxford, MS)

Ole Miss defeated Georgia Tech 42-3 in Atlanta last season Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss has been ranked in most way-too-early top 25 lists for next year and did destroy Georgia Tech 42-3 in Atlanta last season. It should be noted though that game was under Geoff Collins and not Key. The Rebels are going to be a tough opponent in Oxford and star running back Quinshon Judkins is back after a great freshman season. This is going to be a difficult challenge for Key and the Yellow Jackets.

Sept. 30th vs Bowling Green (Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

I can copy and paste my comments from the South Carolina State game to this game. While Bowling Green did make a bowl game last season, Georgia Tech is the more talented team by a lot and the Yellow Jackets should cruise in this game.

Nov. 25th vs Georgia (Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

This is undoubtedly going to be the toughest game on Tech's schedule. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships and have not lost to Tech since 2016. The Yellow Jackets played UGA much tougher than anyone thought they could last year but still lost.

TBD at Clemson (Clemson, SC)

This is perhaps the second toughest game on Tech's schedule and playing it in Death Valley makes it even tougher. Clemson just made a big hire by prying away Garrett Riley from TCU to be the new play caller and the Tigers return both Cade Klubnik and Will Shipley on offense. Clemson will be out to prove it is still among the nation's elite in 2023.

TBD vs North Carolina (Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

No Georgia Tech fan is soon going to forget the past two upsets against North Carolina. The Tar Heels were No. 13 in the nation heading into its matchup with the Yellow Jackets and Georgia Tech pulled an upset as a three-touchdown underdog. North Carolina does return quarterback Drake Maye and former Yellow Jackets Nate McCollum and Derrik Allen will be suiting up for the Tar Heels.

TBD at Miami (Miami, FL)

Georgia Tech lost to Miami last season 35-14 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Miami was one of the most disappointing teams in the nation last year and will be hoping to rebound in a big way. They are one of the harder teams to analyze for next year because of the poor year they had, but the No. 4 ranked recruiting class they are bringing in. Georgia Tech was actually favored in this game last year, but quarterback Zach Pyron was knocked out with an injury and Miami had a big second half to win 35-14. Miami's home crowd is usually not much of a factor, so playing this game on the road is not a huge deal.

TBD at Virginia (Charlottesville, VA)

Georgia Tech lost this game last year and that is the loss that kept them out of the postseason. I think Virginia is likely to be one of the worst teams in the league this season and this will be a winnable game for Key and the Yellow Jackets.

TBD vs Boston College (Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

Like Virginia, I think Boston College is going to be at the bottom of the ACC next season. Star wide receiver Zay Flowers is gone, as is quarterback Phil Jurkovec, and the defense might be bad again next season. Jeff Hafley did a nice job early on with BC, but he could be on the hot seat.

TBD vs Syracuse (Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

Syracuse was one of the surprise teams in the country, getting out to a 6-0 start, before limping to a 7-5 finish. This team is losing a lot of its top talent and may have another rebuilding year under Dino Babers. It is huge that this game is in Atlanta and not Syracuse and that may give GT the edge in this game.

TBD at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, NC)

Just because Wake is losing star quarterback Sam Hartman, don't expect them to just roll over and fall off a cliff, This team is still talented and very well-coached, not to mention the game is on the road. This is winnable, but not easy by any stretch.

Overall, this is a lighter schedule than last season's and there is a pathway to a bowl game. Tech is essentially swapping UCF from last year's schedule with Bowling Green and they get teams I expect to be at the bottom of the ACC (Boston College, Syracuse, and Virginia) and don't have to play Florida State. If the offense clicks early on and the defense finds a way to replace Keion White, Charlie Thomas, and Ace Eley next season, a bowl game is not unreasonable.

