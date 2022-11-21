Georgia Tech vs Utah: Live Updates

Georgia Tech is playing in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tonight and taking on the Utah Utes. This is the first time in program history that Georgia Tech has taken on Utah and it is shaping up to be a defensive showdown.

Georgia Tech is one of the leaders in the country in three-point defense and the defense has been the calling card for the Yellow Jackets this season and they will need to lean on the defense until the offense comes further along.

Georgia Tech is looking to start 4-0 for the first time since 2008-2009 Georgia Tech Athletics

Tech is in the Beach Division of the Fort Myers Tip-Off with the Utes, Marquette, and Mississippi State. The Golden Eagles and the Bulldogs meet at 8:30 p.m. Monday. The Tech-Utah winner will face the Marquette-MSU winner for the championship at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, with the losers facing off for third place at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The event is being played at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

Utah is coming into this game 3-1 and off of a loss to Sam Houston State.

Be sure to stay locked on here for live updates from this evening's game.

1st Half

The starting lineup for tonight will be:

Lance Terry

Kyle Sturdivant

Deebo Coleman

Deivon Smith

Rodney Howard

Deivon Smith had a chance to make it 2-0 but misses a pair of free throws.

Utah is up 5-0 here in the first couple of minutes

Another three-pointer from Utah makes it 8-0

10-0 run for Utah to start the game

Tristan Maxwell is on the board first for Georgia Tech to make it 12-2.

18-4 after a foul on Deebo Coleman. Georgia Tech shooting 15.4% here in the first half.

A bit of a run here for Georgia Tech has the lead at 23-10, 6:52 left in the first half

