How To Watch Georgia Tech vs No. 21 Oklahoma: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Tonight is the start of the ACC/SEC Challenge and Georgia Tech is playing its first road game of the season. After playing their first seven games at home, the Yellow Jackets are heading out on the road to face No. 21 Oklahoma, who has begun their season 7-0. While it has not been the start to the season that Georgia Tech has wanted, they did pull off an upset in this event a year ago.
The Sooners (7-0) gained national attention Thanksgiving week by sweeping through the Battle 4 Atlantis event in the Bahamas, defeating Providence (79-77), Arizona (82-77) and Louisville (69-64) in succession. OU won four straight home games to open its season before the Atlantis event.
Tech downed No. 21 Mississippi State, 65-59, in the inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge last season in Atlanta, The Yellow Jackets went 9-13 in the 23-year run (1999-2022) of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and 2-1 in the ACC/Big East Challenge (1989-91). Georgia Tech will play its second game of the season against a ranked team in No. 21 Oklahoma. The Jackets dropped an 81-58 contest at home to No. 18 Cincinnati on Nov. 23 and are 3-3 vs. Top-25 teams under Damon Stoudamire.
Each team in Tuesday night’s game has a player who transferred from the other. Former Sooner Javian McCollum is Tech’s second-leading scorer at 14.0 points per game, leads the Jackets in three-point percentage (40.9), and is No. 3 in field goal percentage (47.7). Jalon Moore, who began his college career at Tech, leads Oklahoma at 18.4 points per game and in field goal percentage (51.2) and three-point percentage (42.3).
Georgia Tech and Oklahoma are meeting for the fourth time, all of them during the tenure of head coach Bobby Cremins, and the series is tied, 2-2. The teams last met on Nov. 17, 1995, an 83-72 Tech victory at the Georgia Dome in a second-round Pre-Season NIT matchup. The teams also met in the old Rainbow Classic on Dec. 29, 1994, a game won by the Yellow Jackets, 89-85.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Live Stream: ESPNU (Announcers: John Schiffrin, Randolph Childress)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 390 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
The first two meetings took place in Norman, Okla., in 1982 and 1985, both won by the Sooners. Tuesday’s game is Tech’s first trip to Norman since then. Georgia Tech has faced OU coach Porter Moser once before in his final season as head coach at Loyola Chicago, which won the opening-round game in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
Georgia Tech (4-3) scored its second victory in a row on Saturday, defeating Central Arkansas (2-5), 87-68, at McCamish Pavilion. Lance Terry led all scorers with 25 points, the most points scored in a game by any Yellow Jacket this season, and Naithan George recorded his first-career double-double as Tech concluded its season-opening homestand with four wins.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 10.5 point underdog vs Oklahoma tonight. The total is set at 150.5
Additional Links:
Report: Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt Finalizing New Five-Year Deal That Will Extend Him Through 2029
Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Believes There Was A Missed Targeting Call At End Of Game vs Georgia
Georgia Tech Football: Updated Bowl Projections For the Yellow Jackets After Regular Season Ends