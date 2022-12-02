How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Northeastern

With the ACC/Big Ten Challenge now over, Georgia Tech is now returning home to face Northeastern, in what they hope is a bounce-back game for themselves.

Georgia Tech was shorthanded in their loss against Iowa and the Yellow Jackets could not stop a fantastic performance from Kris Murray, who had 31 points and 20 rebounds.

The loss dropped Josh Pastner's squad to 4-3, but the Yellow Jackets are going to have a shot to bounce back tonight in the program's first-ever matchup with Northeastern.

Can Georgia Tech get back in the win column on Friday night? Georgia Tech Athletics

After a great start to the season, Georgia Tech has lost three of its last four games. Northeastern is just 1-5 to start this season and Georgia Tech has had success against members from the Colonial Athletic Association. The Yellow Jackets are 23-3 all-time against the CAA.

The offense for Georgia Tech has been struggling mightily to start the season. In five of the seven games that Georgia Tech has played this season, they have shot under 40%. This is a good game to try and get the offense going.

Georgia Tech is going to be a sizeable favorite in this game and it is a must-win for head coach Josh Pastner.

Here is how you can watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Northeastern.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Northeastern

Who: Georgia Tech vs Northeastern

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: McCamish Pavillion, Atlanta (GA)

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM | SiriusXM ch. 385, SXM app 975 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra | Analyst: Randy Waters

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

ACC wins ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander are no longer with Georgia Tech

Kris Murray leads Iowa past Georgia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

George O'Leary and Nick Saban comment on Georgia Tech hiring Brent Key

Georgia Tech officially hires Brent Key

Seven Yellow Jackets earn All-ACC Honors

Georgia Tech promotes Brent Key to be its next head coach

Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum intends to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech Volleyball enters NCAA Tournament as Fifth Seed