Live Blog: Georgia Tech Basketball vs Duke

The final weekend in January is here and the last game of the month for Georgia Tech is going to be at home against the Duke Blue Devils and the Yellow Jackets are going to be looking to snap their six-game losing streak.

Tuesday night against Clemson was just more of the same for Georgia Tech. Tech shot the ball poorly, turned the ball over, and gave up big runs throughout the game. Duke is one of the most talented teams in the ACC and although they have not played up to their talent level consistently this season, they are going to be a very tough opponent on Saturday.

This is the only regular-season matchup between the two teams this season. If there is one bit of hope for Georgia Tech on Saturday, it is that Duke has not been a very good team on the road. Duke (14-6, 5-4 ACC) is coming off a 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech Monday in Blacksburg and comes to Atlanta with a 1-4 record in road games this season. The Blue Devils have lost at Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson, with their lone ACC road win coming by one point at Boston College, and have a 3-3 record in the month of January.

Follow along here for live updates from Atlanta as Georgia Tech faces Duke!

First Half

Starting lineup for Georgia Tech includes Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, Rodney Howard, Jalon Moore, and Deivon Smith.

Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Dereck Lively II, and Kyle Filipowski are the starters for Duke.

