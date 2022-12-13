Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Edge Prospect Ashley Williams

The offers keep rolling in from Georgia Tech and Brent Key's staff and one of the latest offers went to an edge prospect out of Zachary, Louisiana.

Ashley Williams is a 6'5 225 LBS edge prospect that has a lot of upside. The former Nebraska and Auburn commit is a terrific athlete for his size and would be a great addition to Georgia Tech's 2023 class.

If head coach Brent Key was able to get Williams in the class, he would be the highest-rated commit for 2023. Georgia Tech has two defensive linemen committed so far, but not a true edge rusher. Williams would bring the kind of athleticism off the edge that teams need and would be a high-ceiling prospect to develop.

Ashley Williams would be Georgia Tech's highest-rated commit for 2023 247Sports- Credit: Brian Perroni

Williams has multiple other power-five offers. Minnesota, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri, Texas, Washington, and Houston.

Getting him on campus for a visit would be a step in the right direction and would give Georgia Tech momentum in this recruitment.

Georgia Tech's 2023 class currently ranks 60th in the country and 12th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle

