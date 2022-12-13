Draft season is almost here. With the season winding down (and over for some teams), prospects are declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and it is going to be a draft loaded with top talent.

One of those talents is going to be Georgia Tech defensive end, Keion White. White is one of the most athletic pass rushers in this draft class and he has started to get some buzz as one of the draft's most underrated prospects. One of those analysts is ESPN's Todd McShay, one of the most respected draft analysts in the business.

Keion White is one of the most underrated prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

McShay released his new one-round mock draft on Tuesday and while White was not listed as a first-round pick, McShay did list White as one of the best available prospects for day two. The NFL draft is split up into three days with the first round being on the first day, rounds two and three on the second day, and rounds four through seven on the last day.

White is going to have a chance to further elevate his draft stock at the upcoming 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl at the end of January. The Senior Bowl is a chance for White to practice in front of NFL scouts and head coaches and he will be going against some of the draft's top prospects while there.

For the season, he finished the season with 7.5 sacks and 54 tackles and was consistently Georgia Tech's top pass rusher.

During the preseason, White was listed in Bruce Feldman's annual freaks list at The Athletic. Here is what Feldman wrote about White:

"White was a devastating player for Old Dominion in 2019, making 19 TFLs. He was 265 then. He transferred to Tech, but then suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him. He’s now 6-4, 290, and primed to be a problem for ACC teams. White has hit 21 mph despite being almost 300 pounds. He also has vertical-jumped 32 inches and done 38 reps of 225 on the bench press."

If White can replicate those numbers, he has a chance to rocket up the draft boards this offseason and he already has the attention of one of the leading NFL Draft voices.

