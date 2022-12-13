Where is Georgia Tech in the ACC standings after the loss to North Carolina?

It was a tough conference opener for Georgia Tech on Saturday on the road in Chapel Hill. The Yellow Jackets had to face a North Carolina team that had lost four in a row prior to Saturday and the Tar Heels welcomed back ACC preseason player of the year Armando Bacot, who had missed the previous game with an injury.

After playing a close first half, Georgia Tech gave up an 11-0 run in the final three minutes of the first half and the Yellow Jackets could not claw their way back into the game. The loss dropped Georgia Tech to 0-1 in conference play and after the game against Alabama State on this Saturday, it will be ACC games the rest of the way for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech is at the bottom of the standings after Saturday's loss Georgia Tech Athletics

So where does Saturday's loss put Georgia Tech in the ACC standings?

Currently, Georgia Tech is 12th in the ACC and tied with other 0-1 teams Notre Dame, Wake Forest, and Boston College. Below Georgia Tech are a pair of 0-2 teams, NC State and Louisville. The Cardinals are currently winless.

The ACC has four teams ranked, including No. 2 Virginia. Duke (15), Virginia Tech (24), and Miami (25) are the other ranked teams. The Yellow Jackets are going to be facing Virginia and Miami in two of the next four games and how Georgia Tech fares in that stretch will be a good indicator of how the season might go.

Miami sits atop the conference with a 2-0 record and the Hurricanes have beaten NC State and Louisville to start their season. Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke, Clemson, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse are all 1-0.

