Georgia Tech Running Back Dylan McDuffie Enters The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech is going to lose a running back to the transfer portal.

One year after transferring in from Buffalo last offseason, Dylan McDuffie is once again going to be hitting the portal. McDuffie followed running backs coach Mike Daniels to Georgia Tech last offseason, but Daniels resigned midseason and McDuffie saw his role be diminished as the season went on.

After rushing for over 1,000 yards during his last season at Buffalo, McDuffie came to Atlanta to show that he could replicate that success in the ACC. After beginning the year as the starting running back, McDuffie quickly saw his carries go down and towards the end of the year, the Yellow Jackets were only using Hassan Hall, Dontae Smith, and freshman Jamie Felix in the backfield.

Dylan McDuffie could not carve out a role while at Georgia Tech this past season Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

For the season, McDuffie had 22 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown. His last carry came in Georgia Tech's upset win over Pitt in Brent Key's debut as the interim head coach.

McDuffie is an experienced back, but this should mean more carries for Smith and Felix next year provided that Georgia Tech does not add another running back via the transfer portal. Hall is out of eligibility.

Smith announced his return for the 2023 season yesterday

It is worth noting that Georgia Tech does not have a running back committed for its 2023 recruiting class right now.

Other Yellow Jackets in the portal include quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Taisun Phommachanh, wide receivers Nate McCollum and Ryan King, offensive linemen Paula Vaipulu and RJ Adams, linebacker Demetrius Knight II, kicker Jude Kelley, and defensive back Derrik Allen.

