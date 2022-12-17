Georgia Tech Dominates Alabama State 96-60

The Yellow Jackets were big favorites coming into the game against a 1-8 Alabama State team and they were able to beat the Hornets handily today in Atlanta 96-60.

Georgia Tech came into the game with two of its most crucial players having health concerns. Ja'von Franklin was doubtful and did not play and Deivon Smith was questionable, but he wound up suiting up for Tech today and came off the bench.

Six players for Georgia Tech ended the game in double figures. Kyle Sturdivant had his best game of the season, nearing a triple-double with 13 points eight rebounds, and seven assists. Rodney Howard had another double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Tristan Maxwell had a game-high 18 points, and Miles Kelly had 10 points.

Georgia Tech is still unbeaten at home Georgia Tech Athletics

For the game, Georgia Tech shot both 54% from the field and from three-point range. The Yellow Jackets held Alabama State to 35% from the field and 20% from three-point range. Georgia Tech won the rebounding battle 45-34.

Georgia Tech remains unbeaten at home and they are going to need that streak to continue with the opponents that will be coming to Atlanta in the near future. The Yellow Jackets resume ACC play on Wednesday with a game against Clemson before welcoming in No. 2 Virginia (which lost to Houston today) and then playing No. 24 Miami (who is 11-1 this season).

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech target Ethan Fields commits to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech offers three-star Kansas State commit Devin Vass

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie enters the transfer portal

Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Jamarius Haynes

Josh Pastner provides injury update for Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith

Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Deago Benson

Who is taking official visits to Georgia Tech this weekend?

Updated look at Georgia Tech's coaching staff after hire of Norval McKenzie

2023 defensive lineman de-commits from Georgia Tech

Dontae Smith announces return for the 2023 season