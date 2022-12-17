Georgia Tech Offensive Line Target Ethan Fields Commits To Ole Miss

Brent Key and the rest of the Georgia Tech coaching staff had been hard at work to flip Purdue commit Ethan Fields and even had an in-home visit this week with him. However, those efforts did not work out as Fields announced that he will be committing to Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin. Fields was recently offered by the Rebels.

Georgia Tech has been in the process of offering more offensive lineman since Geep Wade was hired last Sunday and Fields seemed like a top target for the staff. They are going to have to work on getting another lineman to commit and add to the five offensive line commits that the Yellow Jackets currently have.

Can Brent Key close out the 2023 class strong? Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The class for Georgia Tech currently ranks 66th in the 247Sports composite and has 12 commitments. The Yellow Jackets are currently hosting a host of top targets, both high school recruits, and transfer targets.

Missing out on Fields hurts, but Key still has time to close the class out strong.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

