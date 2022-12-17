Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offensive Line Target Ethan Fields Commits To Ole Miss

Georgia Tech tried to flip Fields from Purdue, but was unsuccessful

Brent Key and the rest of the Georgia Tech coaching staff had been hard at work to flip Purdue commit Ethan Fields and even had an in-home visit this week with him. However, those efforts did not work out as Fields announced that he will be committing to Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin. Fields was recently offered by the Rebels. 

Georgia Tech has been in the process of offering more offensive lineman since Geep Wade was hired last Sunday and Fields seemed like a top target for the staff. They are going to have to work on getting another lineman to commit and add to the five offensive line commits that the Yellow Jackets currently have. 

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key

Can Brent Key close out the 2023 class strong?

The class for Georgia Tech currently ranks 66th in the 247Sports composite and has 12 commitments. The Yellow Jackets are currently hosting a host of top targets, both high school recruits, and transfer targets. 

Missing out on Fields hurts, but Key still has time to close the class out strong. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

