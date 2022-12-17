Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers Three-Star Kansas State Commit Devin Vass

Georgia Tech will try to flip the talented lineman from the state of Florida

Georgia Tech is undergoing a big recruiting weekend with commits and visitors both in town. While that is going on, the Yellow Jackets staff is still sending out offers to other 2023 prospects and the latest one is a talented lineman from the state of Florida. 

Devin Vass plays at Lakeland High School (FL) and is a current commit to Kansas State, the Big 12 Champions. He got an offer from new offensive line coach Geep Wade yesterday. 

Vass is a 6'5 270 LBS prospect that has been flying under the radar nationally. He would be a good developmental tackle for the future and it would be huge for the staff to flip a kid from Kansas State. 

Devin Vass

Devin Vass is currently committed to Kansas State

The Yellow Jackets currently have five offensive line commits for the 2023 class and are looking to add to the class. The early signing period is next week and it will be interesting to see what happens between now and then. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

