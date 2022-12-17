Georgia Tech Offers Three-Star Kansas State Commit Devin Vass

Georgia Tech is undergoing a big recruiting weekend with commits and visitors both in town. While that is going on, the Yellow Jackets staff is still sending out offers to other 2023 prospects and the latest one is a talented lineman from the state of Florida.

Devin Vass plays at Lakeland High School (FL) and is a current commit to Kansas State, the Big 12 Champions. He got an offer from new offensive line coach Geep Wade yesterday.

Vass is a 6'5 270 LBS prospect that has been flying under the radar nationally. He would be a good developmental tackle for the future and it would be huge for the staff to flip a kid from Kansas State.

Devin Vass is currently committed to Kansas State 247Sports- Credit: Andrew Ivins

The Yellow Jackets currently have five offensive line commits for the 2023 class and are looking to add to the class. The early signing period is next week and it will be interesting to see what happens between now and then.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

