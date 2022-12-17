Georgia Tech Offers Three-Star Kansas State Commit Devin Vass
Georgia Tech is undergoing a big recruiting weekend with commits and visitors both in town. While that is going on, the Yellow Jackets staff is still sending out offers to other 2023 prospects and the latest one is a talented lineman from the state of Florida.
Devin Vass plays at Lakeland High School (FL) and is a current commit to Kansas State, the Big 12 Champions. He got an offer from new offensive line coach Geep Wade yesterday.
Vass is a 6'5 270 LBS prospect that has been flying under the radar nationally. He would be a good developmental tackle for the future and it would be huge for the staff to flip a kid from Kansas State.
The Yellow Jackets currently have five offensive line commits for the 2023 class and are looking to add to the class. The early signing period is next week and it will be interesting to see what happens between now and then.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie enters the transfer portal
Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Jamarius Haynes
Josh Pastner provides injury update for Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith
Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Deago Benson
Who is taking official visits to Georgia Tech this weekend?
Updated look at Georgia Tech's coaching staff after hire of Norval McKenzie
2023 defensive lineman de-commits from Georgia Tech
Dontae Smith announces return for the 2023 season
Georgia Tech hires Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie