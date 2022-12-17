Georgia Tech Coaches Visit Commit Jacob Cruz

The early signing period is getting closer and Georgia Tech is hosting one of its biggest recruiting weekends this year. This is a chance for head coach Brent Key to close out the 2023 class strong and to do that, he is going to be trying to earn new commits for the Yellow Jackets class, but also making sure that he keeps the remaining 12 guys he has.

One of the most athletic players in Georgia Tech's class is North Cobb Christian (GA) athlete Jacob Cruz, a 6'5 225 LBS prospect that can play multiple positions. Key and the Yellow Jackets staff paid Cruz a visit to make sure that he is still locked in with Georgia Tech.

Joining Key were linebackers coach Jason Semore and defensive coordinator, Andrew Thacker.

Will Brent Key close out the 2023 class strong? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cruz recently took an official visit to Vanderbilt and had taken one to Virginia in the summer. His athleticism and ability to play multiple positions is going to be vital for the Yellow Jackets as they develop his talents over the next few seasons.

Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently ranks 66th nationally in the 247Sports composite and is 13th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

