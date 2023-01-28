2024 Athlete Elijah McDowell Breaks Down His Weekend Visit To Georgia Tech

Another big weekend of visits for Georgia Tech football is underway this weekend.

Brent Key and staff have a number of 2024 recruits on campus and one of them is 2024 athlete Elijah McDowell (South Gwinnett, GA). McDowell does not have an offer from the Yellow Jackets, but he is still on their radar for next recruiting class.

I got a chance to talk with McDowell after his visit about being on campus at Georgia Tech and how he expects his recruitment to go.

Georgia Tech is working on bringing in a good 2024 recruiting class Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This was the first visit to The Flats for McDowell and when I asked him about his initial thoughts after the visit, here is what he told me:

"My visit and experience was phenomenal, I really enjoyed talking to the coaches and players and creating relationships.

The overall visit was just awesome to me, from the staff talking about internship to the coaches talking about lessons and what it takes to be a great, not only player but a person in life as well. Everything was just great!"

When I asked him who was recruiting him the hardest, he mentioned that he has talked to several coaches on both sides of the ball, but there was one coach that did stand out to him:

"Coach (Andrew) Thacker has been recruiting me the hardest and I have spoken to him several times prior to the visit."

McDowell mentioned that he did get a chance to talk with Key one-on-one and he had nothing but praise for the Georiga Tech head coach.

As far as a timeline for his recruitment, McDowell mentioned to me that he would like his to be wrapped up by the end of the fall. Other schools that he has talked to include Colorado State, Murray State, and North Dakota State.

McDowell declined to name a favorite at this time, but Georgia Tech seemed to do a good job with this visit.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

