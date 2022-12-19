Georgia Tech Safety Derrik Allen Transfers to North Carolina

One day after former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims transferred to Nebraska, another Georgia Tech transfer is heading to another power five school.

Defensive back Derrik Allen is transferring to ACC rival North Carolina. Allen entered the transfer portal and is now heading to Chapel Hill as a grad transfer. Allen's brother also plays at North Carolina.

This season, Allen played a backup role behind LaMiles Brooks and true freshman Clayton Powell-Lee. Those two became one of the best safety duos in the ACC and it was hard for Allen to see the field consistently.

This season, Allen had 29 tackles and one interception. For his career, Allen finished with 46 tackles, one pass deflection, and one interception.

Derrik Allen is heading to North Carolina as a grad transfer

Other Yellow Jackets that have found a home include Sims (Nebraska) and kicker Jude Kelley, who is transferring to Chattanooga.

Georgia Tech has picked up commitments in the last week from four transfers. USF tight end Jackson Long, Minnesota linebacker Braelen Oliver, Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane, and Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King.

