Texas A&M Transfer Linebacker Andre White Jr Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has added not one, not two, but three former Texas A&M players from the transfer portal.

After wide receiver Chase Lane and quarterback Haynes King committed to the Yellow Jackets, former Aggies linebacker Andre White Jr is committing to Georgia Tech and joining his former teammates in Atlanta.

Andre White Jr is the third former Texas A&M player to transfer to Georgia Tech Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

During his career in College Station, White tallied up 61 tackles, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and an interception. He was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class.

With linebackers Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley leaving, Georgia Tech needed to find new linebackers to build depth and potentially start on the defense. Eley and Thomas were one of the top linebacker duos in the ACC and the country and will be tough to replace, but the staff has done a good job in the portal of doing so.

White becomes the sixth transfer to commit to Georgia Tech and the second linebacker to join the Yellow Jackets. Along with Lane and King, Georgia Tech has commitments from linebacker Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and tight end Jackson Long (USF).

Brent Key has done a good job of getting experienced players in the portal to make an impact for next season and there might be more to come.

