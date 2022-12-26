Four-Star Defensive End Elias Rudolph Names Georgia Tech In His Top-Ten

Georgia Tech just wrapped up its 2023 recruiting class, but the work for 2024 has only begun. The Yellow Jackets coaching staff is hoping to improve its recruiting ranking and finish higher than 12th in the ACC.

One of the top positions for the 2024 class that Georgia Tech figures to be going heavily after is edge rusher. The Yellow Jackets brought in some talented prospects in 2023, but you can never have enough pass rushers in college football. One of the best players in the state of Ohio, Elias Rudolph, recently dropped his top ten and it included the Yellow Jackets. Rudolph is a four-star prospect and ranked 116th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. Ohio State might be hard to beat in this recruitment, but Georgia Tech landing in the top ten is good for the Yellow Jackets.

Rudolph is a 6'5 215 LBS defensive end with intriguing size and athleticism for the position. He would be a great addition to the 2024 class, but there is a long way to go before things get narrowed down even further.

Georgia Tech made the top ten for four-star player Elias Rudolph 247Sports

Georgia Tech currently has one commitment for the 2024 class. Four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams is one of the top quarterbacks in the state and will be vital for the Yellow Jackets recruiting class next year.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

