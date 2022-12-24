Looking at Georgia Tech's Quarterback Room After Signing Day

There has been some turnover at the quarterback position for Georgia Tech since the 2022 season ended. Former starting quarterback Jeff Sims made the decision to transfer to Nebraska and Taisun Phommachanh is still in the transfer portal. Georgia Tech did not have a quarterback committed in the 2023 class and with only Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson on the roster as scholarship quarterbacks, it was clear that the Yellow Jackets were going to need to pick up a quarterback.

They made one of their biggest off-season additions with Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King. King is a former four-star recruit for the Aggies and won the starting job twice. His 2021 season was cut short after being injured early in the season. He started this season off as the starter but was benched after Texas A&M was upset by App State. He did return as the starter and had his best game on the road against Alabama, a game in which he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

Could Haynes King win the starting job at Georgia Tech? John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

I think this is shaping up to be a battle between King and Pyron in the spring. King has played more than Pyron, but it is not by as much as you might think. King started the 2021 season opener against Kent State and then suffered an injury in the second game of the season against Colorado. He started the games against Sam Houston State and App State before being benched and then returning against Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida.

Pyron played against Florida State, and Virginia Tech, and started the Miami game before being injured. King has the upper hand on experience, but Pyron played well in his limited time on the field. Pyron threw for 565 yards and three touchdowns and completed 60% of his passes.

This quarterback battle is going to be one of the headliners of the spring. No matter what school you are at, competition is a great thing and both players pushing each other for the starting job will be good heading into next fall. Don't expect a winner to be declared in the spring and this will go on through the summer. Who picks up the new offense from new coordinator Buster Faulkner might have the upper hand.

Zach Gibson is likely to be third on the depth chart next year Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Gibson is likely going to be third on the depth chart in the spring and next fall and having someone with his experience as the third quarterback is a good thing. While he had his struggles last year, he received plenty of playing time against teams like Georgia and both King and Pyron have been injured before. If either goes down, having an experienced quarterback to be the main backup is nice to have.

King is going to get the headlines, but don't forget about Pyron. I believe Georgia Tech's quarterback room has gotten better and will be a position to watch in the spring.

