ESPN Labels Georgia Tech A "Winner" In The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech was an active team in the transfer portal last season and are at it again this offseason. The Yellow Jackets have added six transfers so far from the portal and every player is either going to compete for a starting job or add some valuable depth to positions of need. Head coach Brent Key did a good job of evaluating players and getting them on campus and getting their commitment.
The Yellow Jackets might not be done in the portal yet, but it is not too early to be declaring winners and losers from this first wave of transfers.
One outlet that likes what Georgia Tech has done in the portal so far is ESPN. This week when looking at winners in the transfer portal, ESPN writer Blake Baumgartner listed the Yellow Jackets as one of his winners and this is what Baumgartner had to say about the Georgia Tech transfer class:
"Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is making the move from College Station to Atlanta, giving new Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key an option after Jeff Sims and Taisun Phommachanh both entered the portal. King, who was No. 46 in the 2020 ESPN 300, spent three years with the Aggies and threw for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns in six games in 2022. Additionally, Minnesota linebacker Braelen Oliver, from Douglas, Georgia, is coming home after recording 79 tackles (14 solo) and 3.5 sacks in 40 games for the Golden Gophers. The Yellow Jackets also got a commitment from Louisville running back Trevion Cooley."
While Baumgartner's assessment is correct in my opinion, he left off some key pickups by Georgia Tech. Andre White Jr, a linebacker transfer from Texas A&M, Chase Lane, a wide receiver transfer from Texas A&M, and Jackson Long, a tight end transfer from USF. I think White Jr and Lane could be day on contributors and they should not be slept on in this transfer class.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
