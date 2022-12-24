ESPN Labels Georgia Tech A "Winner" In The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech was an active team in the transfer portal last season and are at it again this offseason. The Yellow Jackets have added six transfers so far from the portal and every player is either going to compete for a starting job or add some valuable depth to positions of need. Head coach Brent Key did a good job of evaluating players and getting them on campus and getting their commitment.

The Yellow Jackets might not be done in the portal yet, but it is not too early to be declaring winners and losers from this first wave of transfers.

Linebacker Braelen Oliver is one of Georgia Tech's biggest additions in the transfer portal Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

One outlet that likes what Georgia Tech has done in the portal so far is ESPN. This week when looking at winners in the transfer portal, ESPN writer Blake Baumgartner listed the Yellow Jackets as one of his winners and this is what Baumgartner had to say about the Georgia Tech transfer class:

"Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is making the move from College Station to Atlanta, giving new Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key an option after Jeff Sims and Taisun Phommachanh both entered the portal. King, who was No. 46 in the 2020 ESPN 300, spent three years with the Aggies and threw for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns in six games in 2022. Additionally, Minnesota linebacker Braelen Oliver, from Douglas, Georgia, is coming home after recording 79 tackles (14 solo) and 3.5 sacks in 40 games for the Golden Gophers. The Yellow Jackets also got a commitment from Louisville running back Trevion Cooley."

While Baumgartner's assessment is correct in my opinion, he left off some key pickups by Georgia Tech. Andre White Jr, a linebacker transfer from Texas A&M, Chase Lane, a wide receiver transfer from Texas A&M, and Jackson Long, a tight end transfer from USF. I think White Jr and Lane could be day on contributors and they should not be slept on in this transfer class.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Analyzing Georgia Tech's quarterback room after signing day

Georgia Tech offers 2024 David Eziomume

Georgia Tech offers 2024 offensive lineman Marcus Mascoll

Georgia Tech can build its 2024 class around four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams

Which 2023 defensive signee could make the biggest impact next fall?

Georgia Tech quarterback target LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina

Georgia Tech offers 2025 prospect Logan Brooking, son of Keith Brooking

Which offensive signee could make the biggest impact?

Georgia Tech announces the hiring of Strength and Conditioning Staff

Updated look at the ACC recruiting rankings