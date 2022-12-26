Analyzing Georgia Tech's Running Back Room After Signing Day

Just like the quarterback position, Georgia Tech had multiple losses at the running back position this offseason and the Yellow Jackets were going to need some new bodies in the room. Hassan Hall graduated and Dylan McDuffie entered the transfer portal, leaving two open spots.

Georgia Tech received good news when Dontae Smith announced that he was coming back for one more season and though he was a bit up and down this past season due to injury, he is an explosive player and will give the Yellow Jackets some experience.

Dontae Smith's return is a nice boost for Georgia Tech's backfield Georgia Tech Athletics

Hall was the leading rusher for Georgia Tech last season, but Smith was not far behind. Smith finished with 420 yards and five touchdowns on 80 carries, averaging 4.8 per carry. Smith is explosive when he is healthy and can catch the ball out of the backfield and I would think that he will be the starting back entering the spring but like last offseason, Georgia Tech has added a veteran running back from Louisville in the transfer portal.

Hall was a good addition from Louisville last offseason and this year, Trevion Cooley is hoping to have an even bigger impact in Georgia Tech's backfield. In two seasons at Louisville, Cooley ran for 709 yards and three touchdowns and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. Cooley is going to be a big factor in the backfield for Georgia Tech next season and he was a good addition through the portal.

What kind of impact could Jamie Felix have next season? Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The most intriguing aspect of the running back room next year to me is the two young running backs, Jamie Felix and Antonio Martin. Felix earned more carries as the year went on and Martin did not receive any. Felix finished the year with 23 carries for 80 yards. Martin was the highest-rated recruit for Georgia Tech in the 2022 class and I am ready to see his progression in the spring.

The Yellow Jackets signed one running back in the 2023 class. Evan Dickens (IMG Academy, FL) was a late addition to the class after a couple of de-commitments earlier in the cycle and while I don't expect him to see the field much in 2023, I will never completely rule something out.

So overall, I think Georgia Tech's running back room is in a similar spot heading into the spring as they were last year. If the offensive line can make enough of a leap, I think this can be strength of the team if Felix or Martin shows they can provide depth. Smith and Cooley are experienced veterans that should lead the way, but Felix and Martin are talented enough and could get more carries.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: 12/26

ESPN labels Georgia Tech a winner in the transfer portal

Analyzing Georgia Tech's quarterback room after signing day

Georgia Tech offers 2024 David Eziomume

Georgia Tech offers 2024 offensive lineman Marcus Mascoll

Georgia Tech can build its 2024 class around four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams

Which 2023 defensive signee could make the biggest impact next fall?

Georgia Tech quarterback target LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina

Georgia Tech offers 2025 prospect Logan Brooking, son of Keith Brooking

Which offensive signee could make the biggest impact?