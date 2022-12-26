ACC Basketball Power Rankings: 12/26

Conference play is in full swing now that the calendar is set to turn to 2023 next week and the ACC keeps getting more interesting with each passing week. North Carolina has started to play like they are capable of, Miami just notched a big win against Virginia, and Louisville continues to be miserable this season.

The next two months are going to be crucial leading up to March and the ACC Tournament. The league also appears to be wide open at the moment. Miami, Virginia, Duke, and North Carolina could each make their case to be the top team in the league.

So who is No. 1 in the new ACC Power rankings?

14. Louisville

This was an easy call to make. The Cardinals sit at 2-11 overall and 0-3 in the ACC and have their big non-conference game against rival Kentucky set for Saturday. Their next ACC game will be on January 3rd against Syracuse.

13. Florida State

While the Seminoles might have a 2-1 record in conference play, this team is still a dismal 4-10 record overall and the two ACC wins are against Louisville and Notre Dame, two of the worst in the ACC. A big challenge against Duke awaits on Saturday.

12. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are riding a three-game losing streak and the one-point loss to lowly Florida State Saturday was not a good look after a 15-point loss to Georgia. This is not one of Mike Brey's best teams and it does not appear that things are going to be getting a lot better anytime soon. A game against Jacksonville is next before facing surging Miami.

11. Georgia Tech



Georgia Tech has started ACC play with an 0-2 record Georgia Tech Athletics

It has not been a good start to ACC play for Georgia Tech. After losing on the road to North Carolina, the Yellow Jackets came back home and looked bad in a loss to Clemson. The road ahead does not get any easier either. Home games against Virginia and Miami are on deck and the seat might be getting warmer for head coach Josh Pastner.

10. Boston College

The Eagles have not been impressive overall (7-6), but a win against No.21 Virginia Tech is more impressive than anything that Georgia Tech or Notre Dame has done up to this point. The next two games against Syracuse and Notre Dame will tell us a lot about whether that win was a fluke or something to build off of for the rest of the year.

9. Syracuse

Syracuse has not had a great start to conference play, barely beating Notre Dame and then a close loss to Pitt. It has been a shaky start for the Orange all season and this program has looked like it has lost a step. Winnable games against Boston College and Lousiville await before a big test against Virginia.

8. Wake Forest

Wake Forest scored a big upset over Duke William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest got one of the biggest upsets so far this season and the Demon Deacons are going to hope they can carry that momentum into January. Duke is the only noteworthy win for this team right now, but that is a good one to have. Virginia Tech and North Carolina are next on the schedule and we will know more about Wake Forest after those games.

7. Pittsburgh

The schedule has not exactly been daunting, but the Panthers have responded well to who they have had to play so far. The win against NC State looks impressive at the moment, but a near loss to Syracuse would have taken the air out of that win at the moment. Pitt is one of three unbeaten remaining in ACC play and they will try to keep that record intact this Friday against North Carolina.

6. Clemson

Clemson is very much like Pitt in the sense that neither has played anyone, but being 10-3 and 2-0 in the ACC is impressive for now. The Tigers do have a 20-point win over Wake Forest (who just recently beat Duke) and a blowout win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The game against NC State on Friday is one of the more intriguing games of the week in the ACC.

5. NC State

NC State is now 11-3, but ESPN's Bracketology still has them as the first team out. The Wolfpack were impressive in non-conference play, but a 1-2 start has most wondering if this team is as good as its record suggests. This team is currently on a three-game winning streak and has an interesting four-game stretch about to begin Friday against Clemson.

4. North Carolina

North Carolina has won four games in a row Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Don't look now, but North Carolina might be rounding into form heading into January. The Tar Heels have won four straight, including wins against Ohio State and Michigan and the streak might continue with games against Pitt, Wake Forest, and Syracuse coming up. Watch out for North Carolina.

3. Duke

Duke had the unfortunate loss to Wake Forest, but this has still been a solid team for most of the season and one of the favorites to win the ACC. The Blue Devils should win on Saturday against Florida State, but then they must travel to a tough environment in Raleigh to face NC State.

2. Virginia

Virginia got up to No. 2 in the AP Poll, but the Cavaliers have stumbled since, losing games to Houston and Miami. Those are still respectable opponents though and Virginia still appears to be one of the top teams in the conference. Virginia has a very favorable stretch coming up that should get them back on track before playing North Carolina on January 10th.

1. Miami

The Hurricanes grab the top spot courtesy of being able to beat Virginia last week and now Miami is 3-0 to start ACC play and 12-1 overall. Miami also has a win against NC State on its resume and Miami should continue to win on Wednesday against Vermont. Isaiah Wong has played well enough to garner ACC player of the year mentioning as well. Miami has the most momentum of any ACC team heading into January.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

ESPN labels Georgia Tech a winner in the transfer portal

Analyzing Georgia Tech's quarterback room after signing day

Georgia Tech offers 2024 David Eziomume

Georgia Tech offers 2024 offensive lineman Marcus Mascoll

Georgia Tech can build its 2024 class around four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams

Which 2023 defensive signee could make the biggest impact next fall?

Georgia Tech quarterback target LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina

Georgia Tech offers 2025 prospect Logan Brooking, son of Keith Brooking

Which offensive signee could make the biggest impact?

Georgia Tech announces the hiring of Strength and Conditioning Staff