Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Running Back Evan Dickens

Georgia Tech offered a new running back prospect today

Georgia Tech has been searching for a new running back commitment since losing both Javin Simpkins and Trey Cornist and they might have a new top target. Evan Dickens of IMG Academy (FL) received an offer from the Yellow Jackets and new head coach Brent Key today. 

Running back is one of the positions that Georgia Tech currently does not have a commitment for its 2023 class. 

Dickens is 5-11 180 LBS and is a shifty back that can make plays in space. He was most recently committed to Coastal Carolina, but former Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell recently took the job at Liberty and Coastal does not have a head coach announced yet. 

Georgia Tech has had an interesting week in recruiting, with defensive back L.J. Green de-committing and then Loganville (GA) cornerback prospect Nico Dowdell committing the next day. Georgia Tech is also slated to host four commitments for official visits this weekend

Georgia Tech's 2023 class currently ranks 57th in the country and 11th in the ACC as of right now. 

